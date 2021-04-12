Clarus Wealth Advisors Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Clarus Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors owned about 0.14% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 21,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 54,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,236,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period.

Shares of XHE stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $121.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,339. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 12-month low of $74.45 and a 12-month high of $130.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.65 and a 200 day moving average of $112.30.

