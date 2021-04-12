Clarus Wealth Advisors Purchases 610 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWR. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.32. 91,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,979. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.73. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $76.17.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

