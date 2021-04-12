Clarus Wealth Advisors Has $11.10 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Clarus Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,196 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises 7.0% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Clarus Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.49% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $11,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 665,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,853,000 after acquiring an additional 327,556 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 562,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,987,000 after purchasing an additional 100,986 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 507,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,730,000 after purchasing an additional 11,863 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,740,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 221,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,880,000 after buying an additional 62,325 shares during the period.

SLYG stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.26. 180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,981. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $45.75 and a twelve month high of $90.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.09.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

