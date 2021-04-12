Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Nucor were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 50.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 101,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after purchasing an additional 33,992 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NUE traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.38. The stock had a trading volume of 33,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,895,135. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $34.72 and a twelve month high of $82.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.99, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.42.

In other Nucor news, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,835,216.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $196,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,107.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,640 shares of company stock worth $10,290,639 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

