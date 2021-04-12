New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Stock Price Down 8.3%

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)’s share price fell 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.50 and last traded at $47.96. 9,111 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 557,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.31.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFE. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Fortress Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.15.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,157,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,820,000 after purchasing an additional 863,871 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. 38.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.