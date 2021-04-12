ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Reaches New 1-Year High at $42.75

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$42.75 and last traded at C$42.72, with a volume of 61465 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$42.15.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACO.X. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target (up from C$43.00) on shares of ATCO in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ATCO to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.48. The stock has a market cap of C$4.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.25, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

In other ATCO news, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.00, for a total transaction of C$195,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,782,612.

About ATCO (TSE:ACO.X)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

