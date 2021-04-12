Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Trading 5% Higher

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) shares traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.01 and last traded at $25.79. 540 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 136,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.57.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Investec downgraded Renalytix AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.38 million and a P/E ratio of -153.56.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 122,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the 4th quarter worth $2,260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Renalytix AI Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

