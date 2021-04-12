Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $1,896,000. Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $406,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $77,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,372.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 98.75, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,112.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,177.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,038.00 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.47 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,930.67.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

