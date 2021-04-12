Hedget (HGET) Price Reaches $8.73 on Major Exchanges

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 12th. Hedget has a total market capitalization of $15.30 million and approximately $803,443.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedget coin can now be bought for about $8.73 or 0.00014536 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Hedget has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00054127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00019894 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.54 or 0.00653259 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.85 or 0.00086294 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00035121 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00041811 BTC.

Hedget Coin Profile

Hedget (CRYPTO:HGET) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com . The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Hedget Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedget should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedget using one of the exchanges listed above.

