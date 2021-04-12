Noku (NOKU) Price Hits $0.29 on Major Exchanges

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Noku coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000479 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Noku has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Noku has a market cap of $9.00 million and $9,878.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00054127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00019894 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $392.54 or 0.00653259 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.85 or 0.00086294 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00035121 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00041811 BTC.

Noku Profile

Noku is a coin. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 coins and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 coins. Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Noku is www.noku.io . Noku’s official message board is medium.com/nokugroup

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOKU platform will allow users to create and manage custom tokens. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) will be used to pay for custom tokens and all fees applicable to their trading. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. “

Noku Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noku should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noku using one of the exchanges listed above.

