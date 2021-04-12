Trust Wallet Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $199.39 Million (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (CURRENCY:TWT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Trust Wallet Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001322 BTC on major exchanges. Trust Wallet Token has a market cap of $199.39 million and approximately $48.04 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00066951 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.18 or 0.00273224 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004876 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.08 or 0.00715733 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,651.10 or 0.99271613 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $576.32 or 0.00959122 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00018509 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Coin Profile

Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,926,200 coins. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com . Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trust Wallet Token’s official message board is trustwallet.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here. Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps. Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet. “

Trust Wallet Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trust Wallet Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trust Wallet Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

