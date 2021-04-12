Analysts Anticipate Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) will report earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Castlight Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.02). Castlight Health reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castlight Health will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.02). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Castlight Health.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.79%. The business had revenue of $37.09 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Castlight Health from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Castlight Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

NYSE:CSLT traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $1.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,607. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average is $1.41. The company has a market cap of $263.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.88. Castlight Health has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $2.36.

In other Castlight Health news, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 331,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 17,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $29,444.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 314,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,129.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 144,808 shares of company stock valued at $275,177. Company insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,337,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,939,000 after acquiring an additional 263,578 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,246,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 167,680 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,973,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 455,996 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,571,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 192,426 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Castlight Health by 65.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 650,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 258,319 shares during the period. 46.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

