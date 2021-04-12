Vid (VI) Price Down 23% Over Last 7 Days

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. During the last seven days, Vid has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vid has a market capitalization of $716,420.42 and $18,847.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vid coin can now be bought for about $0.0302 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00054127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00019894 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.54 or 0.00653259 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.85 or 0.00086294 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00035121 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00041811 BTC.

Vid Coin Profile

Vid (VI) is a coin. Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 23,732,871 coins. The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation . The Reddit community for Vid is https://reddit.com/r/VIDapp . Vid’s official website is vid.camera . Vid’s official Twitter account is @vid_app

According to CryptoCompare, “VI is a digital currency, kinda like bitcoin. The value of VI is created by users joining Vid and using the platform. Instead of hoarding the value, Vid redistributes it back to the users. It’s not just Vid, any business can adopt the VI business model and start doing the same. Vid is just the first one. “

Vid Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

