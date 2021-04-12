$185.45 Million in Sales Expected for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) to announce sales of $185.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Paylocity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $184.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $186.10 million. Paylocity posted sales of $171.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full-year sales of $627.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $625.72 million to $628.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $773.62 million, with estimates ranging from $747.83 million to $826.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $146.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.47 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PCTY. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,565,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $734,201,000 after buying an additional 99,655 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 587,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,874,000 after buying an additional 52,166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 501,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,208,000 after buying an additional 28,074 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 387,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,728,000 after buying an additional 52,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 368,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,785,000 after buying an additional 69,850 shares in the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PCTY traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $189.59. 1,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,278. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.80. Paylocity has a one year low of $84.48 and a one year high of $218.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

