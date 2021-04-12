Huntington National Bank Sells 397 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $2,118,088,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 537.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,271,486,000 after purchasing an additional 611,904 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,183,689,000 after purchasing an additional 311,706 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,248,000 after buying an additional 158,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,396,316,000 after buying an additional 152,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $22.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,263.21. 14,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,140. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,083.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,828.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,187.60 and a 52-week high of $2,289.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 price objective (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,493.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,244.11.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,104 shares of company stock worth $35,725,438. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.