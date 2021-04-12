Regal Wealth Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 436.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,496,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $213.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.01. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $135.63 and a 52 week high of $214.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.