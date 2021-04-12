Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 40,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $52.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.83. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

