Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Sets New 12-Month High at $96.07

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $96.07 and last traded at $96.07, with a volume of 943 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.94.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Industrial Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.76 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.39 and its 200 day moving average is $77.01.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $751.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.68 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 183.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 489.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 33,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

