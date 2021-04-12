Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Trading Down 10.2%

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) shares traded down 10.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.29 and last traded at $10.33. 57,933 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,066,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Jonestrading lifted their target price on Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Curis from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised Curis from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Curis in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average of $6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 3.29.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Curis, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James E. Dentzer sold 2,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $25,021.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,362 shares in the company, valued at $771,167.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Curis during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Curis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Curis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Curis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Curis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation; and Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors.

