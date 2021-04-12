GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Trading Down 7.5%

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)’s stock price dropped 7.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.99 and last traded at $12.10. Approximately 94,314 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,926,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.08.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of GoPro from $6.30 to $7.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. GoPro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.69 and a beta of 1.27.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $357.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.52 million. On average, analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoPro news, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 28,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $257,346.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 253,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,426. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 235,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 411,453 shares of company stock worth $4,101,947 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of GoPro during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoPro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GoPro during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,310,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of GoPro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of GoPro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,476,000. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

