NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Shares Gap Down to $25.43

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.43, but opened at $24.60. NGM Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $24.70, with a volume of 3,478 shares trading hands.

NGM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.07. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 91.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $666,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 970,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,860,333.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,018,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $625,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 57,234 shares during the period. 49.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

