ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.14

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.14 and last traded at $20.19, with a volume of 15101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.39.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.78.

The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.61 and a 200-day moving average of $46.03.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $121.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.87 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 700 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $38,507.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 20,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,294.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 2,107 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $106,635.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,018 shares in the company, valued at $608,230.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,482 shares of company stock worth $1,393,944 over the last quarter. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

