Crown (NYSE:CCK) Hits New 1-Year High at $105.62

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $105.62 and last traded at $105.55, with a volume of 3665 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $104.87.

CCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

About Crown (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

