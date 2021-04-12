Polkacover Price Down 8.3% This Week (CVR)

Polkacover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Polkacover has a total market capitalization of $11.81 million and $1.24 million worth of Polkacover was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkacover coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00000965 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Polkacover has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polkacover alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00066646 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.32 or 0.00273609 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004874 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $427.68 or 0.00712132 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,884.24 or 0.99712977 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.56 or 0.00958369 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00018252 BTC.

About Polkacover

Polkacover was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Polkacover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 20,388,586 coins. Polkacover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling Polkacover

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkacover directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkacover should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkacover using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CVRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Polkacover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkacover and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.