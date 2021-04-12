Analysts Expect Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) to report earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Lease’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.09. Air Lease posted earnings of $1.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $6.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $489.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.07 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS.

AL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 7,032.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,887,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,466 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth $55,559,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,172,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,077,000 after acquiring an additional 637,520 shares during the period. Stamina Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $13,239,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,349,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,364,000 after acquiring an additional 366,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,290. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.44. Air Lease has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $52.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

