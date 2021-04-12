Zacks: Analysts Expect Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Boingo Wireless’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.05). Boingo Wireless reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Boingo Wireless.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.60 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.43%.

Several research firms have commented on WIFI. Northland Securities cut Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Monday, March 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital cut Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

In related news, CTO Derek Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $421,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 32,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,385.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WIFI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Boingo Wireless in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Boingo Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 6,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Boingo Wireless in the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WIFI traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.90. The stock had a trading volume of 12,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,500. The company has a market capitalization of $621.58 million, a PE ratio of -40.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Boingo Wireless has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $15.92.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Carrier Services, Military, Multifamily, Legacy, and Private Networks and Emerging Technologies.

