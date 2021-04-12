Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 80 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,306 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 13,226 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,937,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Stolper Co increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 17,075 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $379.36. 12,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,342,240. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.95. The firm has a market cap of $358.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $258.18 and a 1-year high of $380.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

A number of research firms have commented on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.45.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,697,417.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,292,774. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

