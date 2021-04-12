Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,165 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,216 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 132,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 44,059 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,379,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,432,000 after purchasing an additional 570,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 198,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 63,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.47.

T stock opened at $30.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.68 and a 200-day moving average of $28.92.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

