Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Invests $308,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.15.

NYSE:CAT opened at $230.75 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $237.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $1,117,224.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,514.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

