Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $51.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.90% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Viasat’s Satellite Services business is progressing well, driven by subscriber demand for broadband with significant growth in video streaming. The company continues to make progress on its ViaSat-3 global constellation amid challenges posed by the pandemic. It has completed the rollout of its residential Internet service to all the states of Brazil. Viasat’s Ka-band solutions enable business jet customers to enjoy high-speed Internet connectivity. However, it operates in a highly dynamic and competitive market. It expects to incur huge research and development costs due to the launch of ViaSat-3 satellites, which can materially affect margins. Integration risks related to acquisitions might mar its near-term financials. In-flight connectivity weakness due to the pandemic is expected to hurt Viasat’s revenues to a moderate extent.”

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Viasat presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.14.

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,328. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,408.00 and a beta of 1.21. Viasat has a 52-week low of $29.82 and a 52-week high of $61.35.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $575.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.56 million. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Viasat will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $167,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $155,542.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Viasat by 307.2% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 96,769 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 73,004 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Viasat by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Viasat by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the fourth quarter worth about $1,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

