TD Securities Increases MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Price Target to $58.00

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at TD Securities from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 31.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MTYFF. CIBC lowered their price objective on MTY Food Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MTY Food Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MTY Food Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.90.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

Shares of MTYFF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.19. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228. MTY Food Group has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $46.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.55 and its 200 day moving average is $38.53.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.