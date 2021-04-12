TD Securities Increases MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Price Target to $58.00

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at TD Securities from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 31.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MTYFF. CIBC lowered their price objective on MTY Food Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MTY Food Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MTY Food Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.90.

Shares of MTYFF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.19. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228. MTY Food Group has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $46.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.55 and its 200 day moving average is $38.53.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

