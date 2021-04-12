Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) PT Raised to $16.00

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Scotiabank from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.64% from the company’s current price.

LUNMF has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Lundin Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Lundin Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Shares of LUNMF stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $11.06. The stock had a trading volume of 67,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,666. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average of $8.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.31 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $12.45.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.