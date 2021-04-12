WHALE Price Down 15.8% Over Last Week (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One WHALE coin can now be purchased for $26.28 or 0.00043787 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WHALE has a total market capitalization of $143.35 million and $803,677.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WHALE has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00066451 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $163.39 or 0.00272261 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004824 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.05 or 0.00708281 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,147.26 or 1.00226067 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.37 or 0.00957100 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00018117 BTC.

WHALE Profile

WHALE’s launch date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,455,330 coins. The official website for WHALE is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

