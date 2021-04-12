Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.06). Strongbridge Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Strongbridge Biopharma.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 65.85% and a negative net margin of 149.79%.

SBBP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 28,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBBP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.53. 18,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.69. Strongbridge Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $170.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.91.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

