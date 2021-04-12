CryptoTask (CTASK) Price Reaches $1.75 on Top Exchanges

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. CryptoTask has a total market cap of $2.79 million and $743,888.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CryptoTask has traded down 31.8% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoTask coin can now be purchased for about $1.75 or 0.00002914 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00066451 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $163.39 or 0.00272261 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004824 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.05 or 0.00708281 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,147.26 or 1.00226067 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $574.37 or 0.00957100 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00018117 BTC.

CryptoTask Profile

CryptoTask launched on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,597,576 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask . CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

CryptoTask Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoTask should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoTask using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

