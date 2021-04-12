VideoCoin (VID) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.03 Million

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One VideoCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00001241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. VideoCoin has a market capitalization of $112.03 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 1,396.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VID uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,470,896 coins. The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io . VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

