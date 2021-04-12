Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Price Target Raised to $121.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $121.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.17.

Shares of LECO stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $122.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,310. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.34 and a 200 day moving average of $113.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Lincoln Electric has a 12-month low of $68.12 and a 12-month high of $129.04.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $693.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.40 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,425,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,693,000 after buying an additional 72,963 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,919,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,667,000 after buying an additional 53,710 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,216,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,458,000 after buying an additional 8,936 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 240.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,862,000 after buying an additional 727,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,998,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

