Susquehanna Bancshares Increases XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $154.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target increased by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $144.00 to $154.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.68% from the company’s current price.

XPO has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

NYSE:XPO traded up $1.80 on Monday, hitting $133.13. 14,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,812. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 162.27, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.53 and a 200-day moving average of $111.62. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $53.58 and a fifty-two week high of $131.42.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 83,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total transaction of $10,211,228.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,705,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,787,216.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mario A. Harik sold 30,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total value of $3,628,619.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,363,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 286,255 shares of company stock worth $34,173,588. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,527,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $626,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,324,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 899,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,171,000 after purchasing an additional 228,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,711,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.