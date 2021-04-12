Nexus Investment Management ULC Sells 2,325 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Nexus Investment Management ULC reduced its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 101,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 3.4% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $29,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 11.4% in the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 1,140 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 16.2% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 11.9% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 48.6% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 56,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,582,000 after acquiring an additional 18,424 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total transaction of $21,129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,346,594 shares of company stock worth $367,106,993. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.15.

Facebook stock opened at $312.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.91. The stock has a market cap of $889.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.34 and a fifty-two week high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

