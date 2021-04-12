Morgan Stanley Boosts Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target to $18.00

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.50 to $18.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GTES. TheStreet raised Gates Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.63.

NYSE GTES traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.83. 4,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,485. Gates Industrial has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $18.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.88 and a beta of 1.87.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $794.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Gates Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $364,320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTES. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at $665,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 14,372 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 775.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 68,384 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 105,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 12,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

