Huntington National Bank Boosts Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 292.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,946 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,922 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $36,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $651,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 109.6% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 6,029.0% in the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 21,329 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 20,981 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $2,091,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.8% during the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 279,222 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,304,000 after purchasing an additional 12,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $136.63. 149,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,492,702. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.22 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.57 and its 200-day moving average is $92.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $125.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock worth $23,752,510. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.36.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

