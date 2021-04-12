Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 57,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 43,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 10,633 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 21,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $427,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.51. The company had a trading volume of 152,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,853,941. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $203.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

