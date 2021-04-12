iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $115.63 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $116.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.55.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

