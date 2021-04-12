First PREMIER Bank Trims Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

First PREMIER Bank lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,798 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:GE traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.53. 216,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,146,430. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average of $10.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

A number of research analysts have commented on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.93.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

