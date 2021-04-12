UNUS SED LEO (LEO) 1-Day Volume Hits $3.50 Million

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $2.12 billion and approximately $3.50 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.12 or 0.00003531 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $243.89 or 0.00405832 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005293 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000785 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000609 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex . UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LEOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.