$187.20 Million in Sales Expected for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) will report $187.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for GoPro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $190.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $183.75 million. GoPro reported sales of $119.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that GoPro will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $357.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.52 million. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 1.45%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPRO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on GoPro from $6.30 to $7.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.28.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.88. 127,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,926,676. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.69 and a beta of 1.27. GoPro has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $13.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average of $8.25.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 172,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $1,384,600.59. Also, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 28,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $257,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 253,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 411,453 shares of company stock worth $4,101,947 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GoPro by 296.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in GoPro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GoPro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in GoPro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in GoPro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

