Binance USD Market Cap Achieves $5.04 Billion (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Binance USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC on exchanges. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $5.04 billion and approximately $6.49 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00053919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00019911 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.86 or 0.00086289 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $384.66 or 0.00640087 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00041735 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00034463 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Binance USD Coin Profile

Binance USD (BUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 5,031,609,704 coins. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd . Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

