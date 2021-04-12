$308.20 Million in Sales Expected for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) to report $308.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $295.00 million and the highest is $325.30 million. Chart Industries reported sales of $321.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.34 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%.

A number of research analysts have commented on GTLS shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.13.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 388.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

GTLS traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.61. 1,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,215. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.23 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Chart Industries has a one year low of $26.34 and a one year high of $166.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.26.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

