Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Shares Down 11%

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) fell 11% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $73.09 and last traded at $73.09. 239 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 33,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.11.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Discovery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

The company has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.71 and a 200-day moving average of $44.50.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

