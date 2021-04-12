Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading 7.6% Higher

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s stock price traded up 7.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.52 and last traded at $52.73. 171,239 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 32,192,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Patent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Marathon Patent Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Marathon Patent Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.38 and a beta of 4.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.93.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. Marathon Patent Group had a negative return on equity of 48.25% and a negative net margin of 319.69%. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Patent Group, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Simeon Salzman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $800,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,770,357.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Benz sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $1,392,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 745,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,247,700 over the last 90 days. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Patent Group in the fourth quarter valued at $13,274,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Patent Group by 267,807.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after purchasing an additional 808,777 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Patent Group by 333,397.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 126,691 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Marathon Patent Group by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 49,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Patent Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $602,000. Institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013. Marathon Patent Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Patent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Patent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.